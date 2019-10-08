Cam Newton shows up on practice field

Getty Images

There’s no word on when Panthers quarterback Cam Newton might be back, but he’s at least back at the practice field.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Newton zoomed into practice Tuesday, riding his scooter.

He wasn’t wearing a protective boot on his sprained left foot, but that might have been a simple matter of transportation safety. It’s unclear what he’s planning to do on the field.

Newton hasn’t even been spotted for the last three games, staying home from their two road trips, and not showing up on the sidelines for last week’s home game. Panthers coach Ron Rivera explained the first two away by saying he didn’t want a guy with a bad foot traveling just so he could stand around not playing.

Backup Kyle Allen has won his three starts in Newton’s place, heading into this week’s trip to London to play the Buccaneers.