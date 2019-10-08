Cam Newton won’t go to London with Panthers

Getty Images

Cam Newton made an appearance at Panthers practice on Tuesday, but he won’t be making any appearances in London when the team crosses the pond to face the Buccaneers this weekend.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said that Newton will not travel with the team later this week. Kyle Allen will start for the fourth straight week.

“Medically it doesn’t make sense to put him on a plane for eight hours just to stand around,” Rivera said.

There still isn’t a firm timeline on when Newton’s foot might be healthy enough for him to play again. He has not traveled with the team for the other road games during his absence from the lineup.

The Panthers will bring a three-game winning streak with them to London and then they’ll have a week off before visiting the 49ers in Week Eight.