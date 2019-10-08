Cardinals claim Trevor Williams, cut punter Ryan Winslow

Getty Images

The Cardinals won’t have Patrick Peterson for another week as he finishes serving his suspension and Tramaine Brock has a shoulder injury.

That explains why the Cardinals claimed cornerback Trevor Williams off waivers from the Chargers on Tuesday. The team announced the transaction.

Williams went on IR on Sept. 11 with a quadriceps injury, and the Chargers waived him off IR on Monday. He has not played this season.

But Williams has played 37 games with 27 starts in his career and has made three interceptions and 22 pass breakups. He saw action in only nine games last season because of a knee injury.

The Cardinals cut punter Ryan Winslow, likely meaning Andy Lee will return as the punter this week. Lee dressed Sunday but saw action only on field goals and extra points.

Lee played the first three games before injuring his hip.

The Cardinals also announced they re-signed running back Justin Davis to the practice squad. They needed another player at the position for practice with David Johnson bothered by a back issue.

Chase Edmonds and D.J. Foster are the only other running backs on the 53-player roster.