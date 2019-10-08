Chiefs have to “make sure everything’s stable” with Tyreek Hill’s shoulder

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill practiced in a limited capacity all three days last week, but did not make his return from a shoulder injury against the Colts on Sunday night.

The increase in activity matched with the chance to get in three more days of work ahead of a game against the Texans has led to speculation about a return in Week Six. Head coach Andy Reid didn’t rule that out on Monday, but he stopped well short of ruling Hill in as well.

“I’ll know more as we get through this week,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “He practiced a little bit last week and moved around pretty good. But, again, they’ve got to make sure everything’s stable and he wasn’t being hit last week. So, they got to make sure everything is stable in there and they’ll work on that this week and see where we’re at.”

The Chiefs are coming off their least impressive offensive performance of the year, but they’ve been productive without Hill in other weeks and Reid rejected the suggestion that the wideout’s absence was responsible for the sluggish outing.

“He’s not causing penalties on the sideline,” Reid said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot, and like I told the guys, you figure it out and we get this thing straightened out, we’ll be right, a powerful, explosive offense whoever is in there.”

Hill’s presence would help on that front, but it will be some time before we know if he’ll be playing on Sunday.