Chiefs signing Terrell McClain

The Chiefs have agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

Kansas City was in need of help at the position with Chris Jones (groin strain) and Xavier Williams (ankle) expected to miss time.

McClain, 31, has not played this season after the Cardinals released him out of the preseason. But McClain played 13 games for the Falcons in 2018.

He entered the league in 2011 as a third-round choice of the Panthers. McClain played 12 games as a rookie and has bounced around the league since.

McClain has played games for six teams in his career.

The Chiefs waived guard Ryan Hunter to make room for McClain.