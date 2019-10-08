Darius Leonard says he’s been cleared to play

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is apparently ready to return to the lineup.

Leonard suffered a concussion in Week Two and has missed the last three games, although it looked like he might return last Sunday after he was able to take part in three practices as a limited participant. Leonard wasn’t able to clear the final stage of the concussion protocol in time to face the Chiefs, however.

The Colts don’t play this week, but Leonard didn’t need the bye week to make it over the final hurdle. Leonard announced on Instagram that he has been cleared to play. He’ll have a chance to do that when the Colts host the Texans in Week Seven.

Leonard had 18 tackles and a sack over the first two weeks of the season.