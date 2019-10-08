De’Vante Bausby “couldn’t move” for 30 minutes after hit

Getty Images

He’s fine now, but the moments after a collision with a teammate were frightening for Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Bausby said he “couldn’t move” for 30 minutes after the hit, which required him to be taken off the field on a backboard.

Asked Tuesday if he was afraid during the process, Bausby went through the details fairly casually, for a guy talking about possible paralysis.

“Little bit, . . . I was never unconscious, I just couldn’t move, but I was still talking and everything,” he said. “The doc, the neurologist said I was going to be fine and I just trusted that, and after about 30 minutes I was able to wiggle my toes and after a couple hours I was able to regain full mobility so I was straight, I was fine. . . .

“They said I was paralyzed for 30 minutes, after 30 minutes I could wiggle my toes and after two hours I could move everything else.”

Despite that, he said he was eager to return to the field.

“Strengthen my (neck) muscles again and I’ll be good to go,” Bausby said.

Bausby was injured while tackling Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, when he collided with teammate Alexander Johnson. The team’s medical staff quickly removed his facemask, stabilized him, and he was rushed to Los Angeles Trauma Center.

There, he was tested, and cleared quickly enough to make the team plane home.

“I was just happy [to return with the team],” Bausby said. “I was ready to get up out of there . . . Los Angeles Trauma Center, I was ready to get up out of there, happy to rejoin my team on the plane ride back here . . . I was just calm and I just trusted what the doc was saying.”

He’s expected to miss some time (as one does when paralyzed for a half-hour), but coach Vic Fangio said there was no timetable for his return.