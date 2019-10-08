Eagles plan to pick Andew Sendejo’s brain about the Vikings’ defense

Getty Images

After eight seasons with the Vikings, safety Andrew Sendejo has joined the Eagles. With Minnesota hosting Philadelphia on Sunday, his new team’s offensive coordinator plans to pick Sendejo’s brain regarding things he may remember about Mike Zimmer’s defense.

Asked whether the Eagles will use Sendejo as a resource, Mike Groh said, sarcastically, “No, we wouldn’t ask him anything.”

So how can the information from Sendejo help?

“[H]e was there a long time,” Groh said. “He knows the calls. They played against us before, so you just — he’s in our system now defensively so it’s not as fresh to him, but there are some things here and there that he might remember.”

Zimmer, of course, is aware that Sendejo used to be in Minnesota and is now in Philly, so Zimmer would be wise to account for that by making changes to the defensive calls, audibles, etc.

The two teams squared off less than two years ago in the NFC Championship, with the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl. Last year, Minnesota beat the Eagles in Philadelphia during the regular season.