Everson Griffen: Penalties will kill us if we don’t clean it up

Posted by Josh Alper on October 8, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen joined linebacker Anthony Barr in sacking Daniel Jones on the first third down of last Sunday’s win over the Giants, but the play didn’t stand because safety Anthony Harris was penalized for illegal contact.

It was the continuation of an early season trend for Minnesota. The Vikings would be penalized 12 times for 112 yards over the course of the game and they now have 44 penalties on the season. That’s the third-highest total in the league and while the penalties didn’t stop them from beating the Giants, Griffen believes the lack of discipline will cost them in the long run.

“We’ve just got to quit shooting ourselves in the foot by getting these penalties,” Griffen said, via the Pioneer Press. “Penalties are big. I looked up the stat [Sunday] night because I was very interested in seeing, and we’ve got 44 penalties. . . . We’ve got to figure out a way to decrease these penalties because they’re going to kill us down the road.”

Griffen said he thought penalties are “a concentration thing, a mental thing” and that head coach Mike Zimmer is “going to have something for us to fix it” before the flags do any more damage to the team’s hopes this season.

13 responses to “Everson Griffen: Penalties will kill us if we don’t clean it up

  2. What is he even talking about, the Vikings don’t commit penalties!
    The refs just screw them over every single game.
    Seriously, ask any of your delusional, neighborhood Barneys, they’ll tell you.

  4. Plenty of people are going to point to Griffen’s Offsides penalties, but those are the type of penalties you can live with. He’s feeling it and trying to make a big play. Obviously he gets it wrong from time to time (seems like once a game). Overall, you want Griffen playing that fast and you want him trying to time snaps and get in the backfield.

    They have to cut down on the PI, Defensive Holding and Illegal Contact penalties. Those are killers

  6. Second straight game that a Harris penalty negated a big play. It didn’t make any difference this time but against the Bears they had a turnover in Bears territory on the first drive of the game. If not for a stupid hold on Harris away from the play, the entire start of the game could have been completely different and who knows what happens from there? I know we’re all happy with how Harris has been doing, but if these dumb, unnecessary penalties continue guys are going to have to sit for a while to get the message across.

  7. How come Green Bay doesn’t get flags ? 7 holdings in 5 games… Look at the breakdown and you’ll see the only flags they get are false start and delay of game, penalties they cannot be denied.

  8. Yo E, your 16 offsides each year needs to be regulated then. Almost entering Todd “false start” Steussie territory.

  9. He’s right, penalties (or the lack of) can determine the outcome of any game and will be critical against better teams.

  12. Griffin is 100% right.

    The team needs to do a better in the penalty.

    Yes, that includes himself, as he specifically said “We’ve just got to quit shooting ourselves in the foot by getting these penalties,”

  13. Does that include jumping off sides on every big 3rd down? Sometimes multiple times a game?

