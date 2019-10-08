Everson Griffen: Penalties will kill us if we don’t clean it up

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen joined linebacker Anthony Barr in sacking Daniel Jones on the first third down of last Sunday’s win over the Giants, but the play didn’t stand because safety Anthony Harris was penalized for illegal contact.

It was the continuation of an early season trend for Minnesota. The Vikings would be penalized 12 times for 112 yards over the course of the game and they now have 44 penalties on the season. That’s the third-highest total in the league and while the penalties didn’t stop them from beating the Giants, Griffen believes the lack of discipline will cost them in the long run.

“We’ve just got to quit shooting ourselves in the foot by getting these penalties,” Griffen said, via the Pioneer Press. “Penalties are big. I looked up the stat [Sunday] night because I was very interested in seeing, and we’ve got 44 penalties. . . . We’ve got to figure out a way to decrease these penalties because they’re going to kill us down the road.”

Griffen said he thought penalties are “a concentration thing, a mental thing” and that head coach Mike Zimmer is “going to have something for us to fix it” before the flags do any more damage to the team’s hopes this season.