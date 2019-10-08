Falcons sign DJ White off Eagles practice squad, put Johnathan Cyprien going on IR

Getty Images

The Falcons picked up safety Johnathan Cyprien in a trade with the Eagles last week.

On Tuesday, they replaced Cyprien on the active roster with a cornerback from the Eagles practice squad. The Falcons announced that they signed DJ White and placed Cyprien on injured reserve.

It’s not clear what injury led to the move. Cyprien and a seventh-round pick came to the Falcons in exchange for linebacker Duke Riley and a sixth-round pick. He had two tackles in last Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

White was a 2016 Chiefs sixth-round pick and appeared in 11 games as a rookie. He also played in two games for the Colts in 2017 and has 14 tackles and an interception over the course of his career.

The Falcons also signed offensive lineman John Wetzel. He has bounced on and off the 53-man roster multiple times this season.