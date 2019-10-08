Jaylen Samuels out a month after knee scope

Getty Images

Running back Jaylen Samuels has taken on a new role in the Steelers offense over the last couple of weeks as the team has used him as a Wildcat quarterback.

Any further plans for Samuels in that role will have to be put on hold. Samuels is on crutches and head coach Mike Tomlin gave an update on his condition during a Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin said that Samuels hurt his knee during last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Ravens and that he had arthroscopic surgery to address the injury. Tomlin said he expects Samuels to miss about a month as a result of the operation.

Samuels has 18 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown, 13 catches for 83 yards and he’s completed 4-of-5 passes for 35 yards and an interception so far this season.