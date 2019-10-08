Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott’s price tag isn’t fluctuating from week to week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 8, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
When the Cowboys got off to a 3-0 start with Dak Prescott throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions, some wondered if the quarterback’s play was rising the price tag on the contract extension he’s been hoping to land.

Prescott’s last two games haven’t been as good. He’s thrown two touchdowns and four interceptions in a pair of losses that might have some wondering if the pendulum is swinging back the other way.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that “it’s just not that way.”

“Let me get that real clear. It’s not impacting that with me at all,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “But I do see Dak showing the ability to handle adversity and basically go out and make the kind of plays that win important games for the Cowboys in the future. I see that.”

Jones continued to compliment Prescott’s ability to handle pressure by saying that he’s seen “Dak step up there and continue to make the play” when things are going against the Cowboys. That hasn’t been enough to wrap up the contract or, it seems, impact the price that Jones is willing to pay.

9 responses to “Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott’s price tag isn’t fluctuating from week to week

  1. Wait till the end of the season at this point. What seems clear going back to the Atlanta game from a few years ago is when Tyron Smith is not there, Dak is not the same player. The in cut to Cooper to start the game should have been out in front of him 100x out of 100 by a QB that wants to make 30+million. Would have changed the whole game.

  2. The more he runs his mouth on this, the more likely it will be he gets burned by either needing to quietly trade him in the offseason or overpay him.

    Either way you lose, because you didn’t already budget for him due to horrible drafting for so long, while being too enamored with the draft hits, overpaying people.

  4. Of course it should, Jerry. Kid should have cashed in on whatever you offered when he was still lighting up the league. Now that the smoke and mirrors have cleared up, you should pay him accordingly.

  5. “But I do see Dak showing the ability to handle adversity and basically go out and make the kind of plays that win important games for the Cowboys in the future. I see that.”
    =====

    So I guess he left his luxury box early last Sunday?

  7. Jerry also said Tony Romo reminded him of Roger Staubach, and that he expected just as many Superbowls as Roger had and even more. Then Jerry said that Romo is a first ballot Hall of Famer, and then Jerry said that Dak is on par with Tom Brady minus the commitment, wins, touchdown passes, Division titles, and Superbowl wins of course. So whatever Jerry says just smile and wave boys…smile and wave. Just another day in Jerry’s delusional world

  9. It’s not fluctuating it’s dropping. You pay the QB you compensate in other areas. The 35-40 million dollar question is can Dak compensate for those loses in other areas in the big moment?

