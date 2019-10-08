Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott’s price tag isn’t fluctuating from week to week

Getty Images

When the Cowboys got off to a 3-0 start with Dak Prescott throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions, some wondered if the quarterback’s play was rising the price tag on the contract extension he’s been hoping to land.

Prescott’s last two games haven’t been as good. He’s thrown two touchdowns and four interceptions in a pair of losses that might have some wondering if the pendulum is swinging back the other way.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that “it’s just not that way.”

“Let me get that real clear. It’s not impacting that with me at all,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “But I do see Dak showing the ability to handle adversity and basically go out and make the kind of plays that win important games for the Cowboys in the future. I see that.”

Jones continued to compliment Prescott’s ability to handle pressure by saying that he’s seen “Dak step up there and continue to make the play” when things are going against the Cowboys. That hasn’t been enough to wrap up the contract or, it seems, impact the price that Jones is willing to pay.