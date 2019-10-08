Kliff Kingsbury’s fourth-down call was springboard to Cardinals’ first win

Getty Images

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez leads the NFL in a stat that isn’t necessarily a good one.

Gonzalez is 8-for-8 on field goals in the 20-29-yard range, easily the most of any kicker in the league. No other kicker has attempted more than four field goals from 20-29 yards. Obviously, that means the Cardinals are often stalling in goal-to-go situations and settling for field goals.

On Sunday, that changed. And not coincidentally, the Cardinals got their first win.

On Arizona’s first drive at Cincinnati, the Cardinals faced fourth-and-2 at the Bengals’ 6-yard line. Kingsbury eschewed the 24-yard field goal and decided to go for it, and quarterback Kyler Murray ran around the left end, picked up the first down and then lunged toward the pylon and scored the touchdown to give Arizona a 7-3 lead.

The four-point difference between a touchdown and field goal would prove extremely important in a game the Cardinals won 26-23. Perhaps Kingsbury will see how well it worked, and stop settling for all those short field goals.