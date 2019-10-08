Kyle Juszczyk headed for MRI after hurting knee Monday night

Getty Images

Just about everything went right for the 49ers in Monday night’s 31-3 win over the Browns, but one exception was the loss of fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a knee injury in the second half.

Juszczyk has played a sizable role on offense for the Niners so far this season and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the initial belief was that he suffered a sprain. Juszczyk will go for an MRI on Tuesday and running back Matt Breida explained why the team is hoping for the best possible news.

“He’s the best fullback in the NFL. Not only that but he’s one of the best players in the NFL,” Breida said, via the Sacramento Bee. “Hopefully we hear good news about it. So we’re going to be praying for him. Right now it’s tough that he’s injured and he’s hurt.”

The 49ers don’t have another fullback on the roster, so any Juszczyk absence will force the team to change the offensive approach that has helped them to a 4-0 start.