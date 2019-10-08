Mike Tomlin brushes off question about potential Washington interest

AP

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin already has been linked to the vacancy in Washington. As expected, Tomlin was asked about it during his weekly press conference. As expected, he said nothing.

“I’m not worried about that, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin told reporters. “I’m the head coach of a 1-4 football team going on the road to face a Hall of Fame quarterback with my third-string quarterback. Do you think I’m worried about anything but that?”

No one expected Tomlin to say anything that would suggest that he’s interested in leaving Pittsburgh for Washington. But on a question so central to his loyalty to the team he has coached since 2007, Tomlin arguably should have been more forceful and unequivocal, adding something like, “This is the job I have. This is the job I want. Have I ever said or done anything to create the impression I don’t want to be here?”

A lot would have to happen before Tomlin ends up coaching in Washington, especially since he’s still under contract in Pittsburgh. But until the door is clearly, unconditionally, and unequivocally closed, it would be foolish in a league where unusual things happen all the time to write this off as kooky talk.