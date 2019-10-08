Getty Images

The Bears offense has been a mess, and their bye is coming at a perfect time.

In fact, there’s a chance their quarterback could be back soon.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bears coach Matt Nagy said that Mitchell Trubisky could be back after the bye week, in time for their Oct. 20 game against the Saints.

“He’s feeling good,” Nagy said. “I felt like the last couple days he’s been in a good place. He’s been a part of all the meetings, a part of practice mentally. Because that’s just as important, staying involved mentally with your guys and with us. And now we’ll just kind of see here, again the bye comes at a unique time. Here he is, he gets injured, so here’s the bye. Now, he’s able to use this and see if he’s able to come back or not for the next game.

“I hope he’s back. But I don’t know that. It could be something where it goes longer than that. I don’t know.”

Trubisky went to London with the team, but will be back at Halas Hall rehabbing aggressively when he gets home. He dislocated his left shoulder in Week Four against the Vikings.