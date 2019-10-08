Patriots work out kicker Nick Rose

Getty Images

The Patriots signed two kickers last week after placing Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. They put Mike Nugent on their 53-player roster and Younghoe Koo on their practice squad.

But Nugent missed the first extra point wide right Sunday, though he made his other three PATs and field goals of 37 and 23 yards.

The Patriots are keeping their options open, working out free agent Nick Rose on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Rose, 25, has spent time with six teams since entering the league in 2016. He has kicked in 10 games, eight for Washington and two for the Chargers in 2017.

He most recently played for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, going 14-for-14 on field-goal attempts this spring.

The Patriots also worked out defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes and defensive back Brian Allen on Tuesday.