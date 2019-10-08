Report: “Real chance” Evan Engram sits out Thursday night

Getty Images

The Giants offense is shaping up to be a skeleton crew for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots.

Running back Saquon Barkley has missed two games with an ankle injury and reports indicate he’s unlikely to play even though the Giants say it is a possibility. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and No. 2 back Wayne Gallman both suffered concussions on Sunday, which leaves them all but ruled out for this week already.

Tight end Evan Engram may also be looking at an uphill battle to get on the field. The Giants listed Engram as a non-participant in their estimated practice report on Monday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he’s dealing with a sprained MCL.

Per the report, there’s a “real chance” that Engram misses this week’s game as a reult.

Engram leads the Giants with 33 catches, 373 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. Shepard is second in catches and yards, so missing both of them will leave the Giants with a mostly empty offensive cupboard in Week Six.