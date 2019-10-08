Rob Gronkowski joining FOX Sports

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is going to be back on television during NFL games, but it’s not because he’s making a comeback as an active player.

FOX Sports announced on Tuesday that they have struck a deal with the former Patriots tight end to serve as an analyst across its NFL programming. His first appearance is set for Thursday night’s pregame show when Gronkowski will presumably share some thoughts about his former team ahead of their matchup with the Giants.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

It’s not clear what Gronkowski’s overall role will be with FOX, but it likely won’t preclude him from returning to the field should he change his mind about playing again. Jay Cutler was set to call games for FOX a couple of years ago before joining the Dolphins in the wake of an injury to Ryan Tannehill.