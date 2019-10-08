Sam Darnold cleared, will start Sunday

Getty Images

For the first time since Week One, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be under center on Sunday.

Darnold, who has been out with mononucleosis, was cleared by doctors this morning, the team announced.

That means Darnold will be the Jets’ starting quarterback on Sunday against the Cowboys. Jets coach Adam Gase previously said Darnold will start if he’s cleared by doctors.

The Jets’ offense has been a disaster without Darnold, getting blown out by the Browns, Patriots and Eagles while the Jets’ two replacement quarterbacks, first Trevor Siemian and then Luke Falk, have struggled mightily.

Of course, the Jets’ offense wasn’t very good in Week One with Darnold, either. So just because he’s returning doesn’t mean everything is fixed. But the Jets would certainly prefer to have Darnold running the show rather than Falk, and on Sunday they will.