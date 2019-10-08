Saquon Barkley not ready to rule himself out

Getty Images

Despite reports that he will not be ready, Giants running back Saquon Barkley isn’t ready to rule himself out of Thursday’s game with the Patriots.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Barkley was asked if he’d be on the field this week.

“That’s my mindset,” Barkley said. “That’s the way I’ve been approaching this game.”

“I do not know if I’m playing,” he added. There’s been no decision yet.”

Giants coach Pat Shurmur likewise suggested a chance the star running back might be ready.

Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in Week Three, but has shown the ability to heal quickly in the past (missing two weeks with a similar injury in college). Whether he plays or not, he’s certainly getting closer, and has participated in practice this week.