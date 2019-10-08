Video shows Baker Mayfield shaking Richard Sherman’s hand

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

It looks like we’ve got a good, old-fashioned #HandshakeGate.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman claimed after Monday night’s 31-3 win that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield snubbed them at midfield for the pregame coin toss. Video evidence suggests otherwise.

One video clearly shows Mayfield embracing multiple 49ers captains, including tight end George Kittle. And while this specific video doesn’t conclusively reveal a handshake between Sherman and Mayfield (it also doesn’t show the kind of behavior that such an affront possibly would spark), it shows Mayfield shaking DeForest Buckner‘s hand and not snubbing him in any way.

But the article from Mike Silver of NFL.com clearly implies that Mayfield also snubbed Buckner. Mayfield, based on the video, clearly didn’t. Likewise, Silver’s article downplays the interaction between Mayfield and 49ers tight end George Kittle as a “quick handslap.” Based on the video, it was more than that.

Another angle of the interaction prior to the coin flip, which is one grassy knoll short of qualifying for the Zapruder collection, shows a handshake between Mayfield and Sherman.

Sherman has doubled down, insisting on Twitter that Mayfield did not shake Sherman’s hand. But the smoking gun comes from yet another video, displayed on the giant video screen at Levi’s Stadium.

Yes, it’s all silly. But it’s also strange to think that Sherman made such a big deal about something that didn’t happen.

His message is accurate. Professional football players shouldn’t act like Clubber Lang staring down Rocky Balboa. The past decade has shown that they belong to a broader brotherhood that transcends colors and logos, and that takes into account the shared financial and health interests that apply to every NFL player.

But it’s odd for a rant like this to be based on a snub that wasn’t. Mayfield snubbed no one from the 49ers before the game started.

96 responses to “Video shows Baker Mayfield shaking Richard Sherman’s hand

  5. Sherman is a liar. He needs to admit that he LIED to make Mayfield look bad and explain why he would take such an action. He needs to apologize to the Mayfield, the Browns, and even the 49ers for how badly his lies reflect on their organization.

    The media should probably reflect on running a story without verifying it’s validity as well, as many people will only read the initial lie and never find out the truth of the situation.

  7. They deserve one another. Ego vs ego.

    Regardless, I find that annoying. Many players get tied up with others and maybe don’t get to everyone they want to get to at the time. Players a lot of times do it off camera outside the locker rooms as well.

    So childish.

  8. Although the situations are very different, this smells of another Michael Bennett Las Vegas lie. These guys are locker room destroyers who lie to get attention. A me first type of human.

  10. What’s this, an NFL player making false accusations to stir fake outrage? Never heard that before…

  16. Mayfield and Sherman are two of my least favorite players in the NFL, but I’ll take Mayfield’s side on this one. Sherman is a clown, while Mayfield is just annoying.

  17. Mayfield didn’t look that cordial to me. But it also doesn’t seem like a big deal. Mayfield is obviously very immature and arrogant regardless of whether he shook hands with Richard Sherman.

  18. Baker should sue every NFL media member who spread Sherman’s quote for defamation. The media never checks for facts anymore and that’s why they’re the Enemy of the People.

  19. Sherman is called the mouth that roared for a reason. I think it is pathetic and petty even if Baker forgot to shake his hand. The fact that video evidence proves they shook hands but Sherman can’t be a man and admit he was mistaken is beyond ridiculous!

  22. Sherman’s a punk. Why lie? We get it Baker is polarizing. At least in this case he isn’t a liar.

  23. So many small children trapped in men’s bodies playing in the NFL. Sherman and Mayfield are 2 of them.

  24. Maybe Sherman is going to say he didn’t shake during pre-game warmups now. But c’mon Sherm, you guys got a dominant win, stop being a sore winner. What did you want a hug and kiss also or something.

  26. Being a Niners fan, idc if he shook his hand, talked to him before or after, took him out to dinner, etc. All I care about is a win. This will get blown up into something so incredibly stupid. Sunday can’t come soon enough.

  28. It is ironic that it would be Richard Sherman’s rant that it’s become a great exemplar of Donald Trump’s America. Another unfortunate example of “it’s true because I SAY it’s true”.

  29. What happened to the days of men like Ray Nitschke and Dick Butkus? Those guys “respected the game” and the paying fan and their team owner who was paying them, by “hating” the opponent. Not by doing anything dirty, mind you, but Butkus wasnt picking up the other team’s player off the ground after tackling him like I saw a 49er do to OBJ early in yesterday’s game.

  32. Sherman is the defensive version of AB. Just …can’t ….keep …his …mouth ….shut!

  35. I am in no way, shape or form a Mayfield or Sherman fan, but I have to say Sherman comes across as a complete buffoon after his accusatory statement regard the handshake. Why can’t these guys just shut up and play?

  41. The last video shows Mayfield shaking Sherman’s hand and thats it -I guess Sherman wanted one of those bro hugs as well and to be asked how the wife and kids are doing…Too much bro hugging going around in the NFL -as I mentioned above, the league waa better when guys like Nitschke skipped over crap like that, what goes on nowadays feels like the wrestling equivalent of someone breaking kayfabe.

  45. Mike Silver fueling the hatefire for the Browns? Can’t believe that Hue Jackson’s BFF would ever have such intentions. Browns dont need the help in the hate department. Their offensive playbook looks like a self-help manual for OBJ’s self esteem that was written in crayon, Baker Mayfield has PTSD from poor pass protection and their lack of use of Nick Chubb has the fans shutting the game off in week 5 at half time. That used to be a December fan reaction.

  46. And you are surprised by anything Sherman says?
    Anyone that believes more than 20% of what he says isn’t really paying attention.

  47. I asked about a hour ago in the other thread if there was indeed video of him not shaking hands. Too funny.😌

    Baker deserves a apology from all who were saying what a wonderful individual Richard Sherman is.

    Dude is a absolute cry baby and a clown.

  49. In an earlier comment I stated I was never a fan of Sherman, but he was spot on on this. I am no fan of Mayfield either, way too big for his yet to be earned britches. However my initial thought was the correct one. Have not and guarantee I never will be a fan of Richard Sherman, a flat out egotistical liar.

  53. Sherman was the only one who didn’t get the shake-hug combo. I think that’s what he’s referring to.

  60. So, Sherman made a big deal about this (even though it didn’t happen and video proves they shook hands) and it got back to Silver. Silver, wanting to get a jump on “anti-Baker” clicks on a story like this writes the story but probably didn’t do any research to prove or disprove it.

    Silver and Sherman should step up an admit they either willfully lied or didn’t bother to do their homework.

  61. My dad taught me when I was little but if you go looking for trouble, you’ll find it even if it wasn’t there before you stirred things up. Dad is long gone, otherwise I would suggest to Richard Sherman that he have a talk with him. He obviously was hunting for disrespect, and determined he found it, even when it wasn’t there. He really does owe the Browns team an apology. Or at least Mayfield. BTW I was a juror on a case where the defendant endlessly explained he didn’t do it, but he was caught on security camera. Getting harder and harder to get away with a lie these days. Cameras and video everywhere. I don’t like them but maybe they’ll force us to be better people. Probably not.

  65. pl30 says:
    Baker should sue every NFL media member who spread Sherman’s quote for defamation. The media never checks for facts anymore and that’s why they’re the Enemy of the People.
    ==

    Phony hand-wringing from the tinfoil-hat crowd.
    The media didn’t report that Baker Mayfield didn’t shake hands with Richard Sherman. The media reported that Sherman CLAIMED Mayfield didn’t shake hands with him, which Sherman most certainly did.

  66. I don’t know why anyone is surprised at this. Sherman has made it clear he has designs on being the NFLPA leader.

  68. Stay classy 49ers. This is prom queen BS. You should have beaten the Browns and you did. So what? Stop crying. If I hear the word “disrespect” again I’m going to puke.

  69. Of course Sherman is right. He’s always right. Just ask him. Until he’s wrong. He’ll say whatever, whenever he wants to make noise. It’s up to you to believe him or not. In other words in Sherman speak it’s always true until you can prove it otherwise. Then it will still be true.

  70. “The media never checks for facts anymore and that’s why they’re the Enemy of the People.”

    Actually they routinely check facts though mistakes are made sometimes, but people like you believe the real Enemy of the People in the white house with his over 17,000 documents lies and massive distortions of the truth that he’s up to these days.

    But yeah, someone who tells those lies while quoting Hitler, Stalin, Mao and other dictators is the one you believe.

  71. I’m sure Sherman just forgot, no intention to mislead or deceive. Next will be the apology if he offended anyone, you know, the kind of apology that implies you’re a cretin moron if being lied to offends you.

  73. Sherman using the Donald Trump argument: “Never happened!” while direct evidence proves otherwise? What times we live in.
    Gate on, people. NE fans love it.

  75. What’s this? You’re telling me Sherman is a self-important drama who lied? I am shocked, SHOCKED…well not that shocked.

  79. Sherman should try adderall to help himself concentrate better. He would be able to remember these types of things.

  80. You know what’s really puzzling is to think Sherman didn’t know video exits and would surely expose him, and now he’s doubling down. The average Joe might think Sherman was dumb to do this but the average Joe would be wrong because Richard is smart – all the TV talking heads make sure to tell us that every time they talk about Richard – because he went to Stanford, you know.

  82. When Sherman joined the Niners I had to hold my nose and look the other way. Another SJW (Social Justice Whiner), who like Michael Bennett, and Jussie Smollett, makes sh*t up to fit a narrative of victimization and racism.

  85. Honestly, I wondered when the story first broke how that got missed by the cameras but I figured there was no way Sherman would be so stupid as to lie about that KNOWING it must have been captured on film. But he really was that dumb. Can’t wait to see how he spins it.

  89. How about if a game goes into OT? Do you disrespect the game if you don’t shake the hand of someone twice? How about if they are known fingers lickers (almost all QBs),snot wipers and or crotch scratchers?

  90. Why was sports media so quick to run with Sherman’s story? Is Baker that despised? This article will not get as many views and replies as the original one. The damage is already done.

  93. “What happened to the days of men like Ray Nitschke and Dick Butkus? Those guys “respected the game” and the paying fan and their team owner who was paying them, by “hating” the opponent. Not by doing anything dirty, mind you, but Butkus wasnt picking up the other team’s player off the ground after tackling him like I saw a 49er do to OBJ early in yesterday’s game.”

    I saw an interview of Mean Joe Greene. He told the story of playing the Bears week 1 of Dick Butkus’ first season. The Bears had to run out of the tunnel right by the Steelers who were all lined up to glare at them. Butkus apparently spat in the face of the meanest, baddest player on the planet at that time. Joe was surprised “because they both played Defense.”

    Nowadays, you’d have to write a letter of apology, meet the comissioner, hold a press conference where you apologize again. Apologize to your teammates in a private meeting, go on Sally Jessie Rafael to explain that you are not racist, take sensitivity training classes and send flowers to the Greene family.

  94. This is so bogus know I feel snubbed Sherman did not mention we never shook hands before game either screw him .

  95. SO many thumbs up for calling media the Enemy of the People. This community would thrive in North Korea and other backwards regimes that sell on their citizens. Just because our president wants you to act stupid doesn’t mean you have to.

  96. Seahawks fan here and nothing new. Sherman always needed something to help motivate he always went with that and being disrespected is his favorite topic.

    Even if it totally false.

