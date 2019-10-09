Antonio Brown: Patriots have to pay me, they may as well play me

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown definitely isn’t done with the NFL, even if the NFL is temporarily done with him.

In a live video that streamed this morning on Instagram, Brown made it clear that he still wants to play, and that the “best receiver” remains at home in Miami. And he still seems to be willing to go back to Boston.

He encouraged any of his Instagram followers who follow the Patriots to have the team call him.

“The Patriots have to pay me,” Brown said in reference to grievances filed last week against the team for unpaid signing bonus and guaranteed salary. “They may as well play me.”

Quarterback Tom Brady reportedly wanted to keep Brown, but owner Robert Kraft reportedly made the decision to end the relationship after allegations of harassment and intimidation by Brown against one of his accusers emerged. No other team has signed Brown given the possibility that he will be placed on paid leave.

The league has declined to say whether Brown would end up on paid leave. Teams are waiting as the league continues to investigate an allegation of sexual assault and rape that emerged last month in a civil lawsuit.