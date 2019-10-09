Baker Mayfield: First time camera recording me has gone in my favor

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the first time since an allegation he didn’t shake hands with Richard Sherman and another 49ers captain before Monday night’s game were made and rescinded earlier this week.

Sherman told Mike Silver of NFL Media that Mayfield had not shaken hands with him or defensive lineman DeForest Buckner before the game, but several video clips of the time before, during and after the coin toss showed that was not the case. Mayfield took a humorous approach to his response to being accused of something he didn’t do.

“I know what I did. That’s the one time the camera recording me has gone in my favor,” Mayfield said.

Sherman went on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday and said that Mayfield deserved an apology for what Sherman described as “my bad.” Mayfield said that was “nice of him” and added that he respects Sherman and who he is as a player. Sherman said that he would probably try to reach out to Mayfield directly, but Mayfield said he had not connected with the cornerback at this point.