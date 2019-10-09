Bears bring back Bradley Sowell, cut Tyler Bray

Getty Images

The Bears cut tight end Bradley Sowell last week in order to bring Tyler Bray onto the roster as a backup to starting quarterback Chase Daniel, but they don’t have a need for a backup quarterback during their bye week.

As a result, the Bears have reversed course and released Bray so that Sowell can rejoin the team. It’s the third time that Sowell has been released and re-signed so far this season.

That number could go up to four next week should the Bears again find themselves without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky due to a shoulder injury.

The move comes with little risk of losing Sowell to another team. No one else can claim Sowell on waivers because he is a vested veteran and the veteran, who transitioned from offensive line to tight end this offseason, is obviously OK with yo-yoing on and off the roster as needed.