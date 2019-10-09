Browns get Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams back at practice

Getty Images

The Browns had a rough time against the 49ers on Monday night, but their practice week kicked off with some good news on the defensive side of the ball.

According to multiple reports from the team’s facility, the Browns got starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams back on the practice field Wednesday.

Neither Ward nor Williams has played or practiced since being added to the injury report with hamstring injuries in the days leading up the Cleveland’s Week Three loss to the Rams. Their exact participation levels will wait for the release of the team’s injury report later on Wednesday, but any work is a step in the right direction and continued practice appearances Thursday and Friday should bode well for their chances of playing.

T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell have filled in for Ward and Williams over the last three games.