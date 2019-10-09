Buccaneers release Deone Bucannon

Getty Images

Linebacker Deone Bucannon won’t need his passport to travel to London with the Buccaneers this week.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers have released Bucannon ahead of traveling to London to face the Panthers this Sunday.

Bucannon signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March. He appeared as a reserve in all five of the team’s games and recorded three tackles.

Lavonte David and Devin White are the top two inside linebackers in Tampa. Kevin Minter has filled in for White while he’s missed time with a knee injury.

Bucannon was a first-round pick in Arizona in 2014 and appeared in 70 games for the Cardinals over the last five years. He had 406 tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions during his time in Arizona.