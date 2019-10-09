Christian McCaffrey gets a deserved day off

Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey is only 23 years old.

But if anyone deserves a vet day, it’s him.

Via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers running back is among a list of guys getting the day off from practice Wednesday, before the team flies to London.

McCaffrey’s not injured, but has to be worn out considering his workload.

The third-year back has more yards from scrimmage (866) than the Jets (718) this year, and the Panthers are funneling the entire offense through him in the absence of quarterback Cam Newton. He has touched the ball 136 times in five games, 21 more than any other player in the league (Leonard Fournette‘s second at 115).

The Panthers spelled him briefly last week, when it appeared he might have been cramping, but he has rarely missed a snap.

The Panthers still don’t have left tackle Greg Little or right guard Trai Turner on the practice field, making McCaffrey’s accomplishments that much more impressive.