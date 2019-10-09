Cody Parkey says he’s learned perseverance over the course of this year

Getty Images

Kicker Cody Parkey is back in the NFL with the Titans and he’s ready to turn the page from the end of his tenure with the Bears.

That tenure ended officially with his offseason release, but it essentially ended the second his game-winning field goal attempt in January’s playoff loss to the Eagles was tipped at the line and bounced off two uprights before falling back onto the playing field. Parkey said on Wednesday that he plans to “just leave it in the past” before sharing some of what he’s learned through the experience.

“Perseverance,” Parkey said, via the team’s website. “Not everything is going to go your way. It’s about how you respond and how you get back to it. Just never stay defeated and just put your best foot forward.”

Parkey’s perseverance was tested as he worked out for several teams without getting a job. He had a workout with the Titans before they signed Cairo Santos, who was cut after missing four kicks last Sunday to open the door for Parkey.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Parkey said. “There’s a reason I’m here in Tennessee and looking forward to the game on Sunday. [My confidence is] very high, as high as its been the last five seasons. I’ve had some success in this league, and I plan on continuing to do so.”

Parkey’s first chance to show he can be successful will come in Denver this Sunday.