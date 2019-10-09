D.J. Chark emerging as a playmaker for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars have found a quarterback who can play, who comes with the benefit of a meme-worthy mustache. Now, they have a deep-threat wide receiver, who ought to have his own theme song.

Through five games, there are few pass-catchers making as many plays as former second-rounder D.J. Chark.

(That’s right, D.J. Chark doo doo doo doo doo doo, D.J. Chark doo doo doo doo doo doo, D.J. Chark doo doo doo doo doo doo, D.J. Chark! Now that we’ve got that one earwormed into your head for the morning, we’ll proceed.)

While Chark only caught 14 passes in a disappointing rookie season, he already has 27 catches for 485 yards and five touchdowns through five games this year. He’s fifth in the league in yardage, and eighth in the league with an 18.0-yard per catch average.

″As a coach, I think you have high expectations for all of your players,″ coach Doug Marrone said. ″I think D.J. has high expectations of himself. I think he’s worked extremely hard, and it always goes back to that. People can only see the just the on-field performance. We’re happy that he’s playing well.″

Their second-round pick last year, he didn’t deliver on those expectations in 2018. But his game against the Panthers alone made it clear that he’s emerging as a reliable target for Gardner Minshew. He had eight catches for 164 yards and two scores against the Panthers, which trailed only Christian McCaffrey in terms of one guy dragging his entire offense along.

″He is playing so good, making so many big plays,″ Minshew said. ″He is playing with a lot of confidence. I trust him. I am going to give him every opportunity to make plays.″

And he’s showing this year that’s something he can do. Doo doo doo doo doo. You’re welcome.