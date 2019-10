Getty Images

The Vikings offense has been up and down this year, but their special teams have been trustworthy.

As such, kicker Dan Bailey was named NFC special teams player of the week.

Bailey scored half of their 28 points in last week’s win over the Giants, hitting all four of his field goals and a pair of extra points.

On the season, he’s hit 7-of-8 field goals, and could be setting aside some of the team’s annual struggles in the kicking game.