DeSean Jackson working from “a rehab standpoint only”

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that the team would give wide receiver DeSean Jackson more to do as he works his way back from an abdominal injury and that he believes the wideout is “getting close” to making it back into the lineup.

Wednesday brought another update from Pederson and it doesn’t sound like there’s much expectation that Jackson will play against the Vikings this week. Pederson reiterated that the the team is looking for Jackson to expand his workload, but that the team will be seeing “what he can do from a rehab standpoint only.”

“With a guy like DeSean, he’s a track guy, he’s a runner, he’s gotta have a level of comfort with that injury, all the stopping and starting,” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “It’s really until he gets to that point when we make a decision.”

Jackson last played in Week Two, but left after 11 snaps and no catches.