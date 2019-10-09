Deshaun Watson named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is being recognized for a destruction of the Falcons on Sunday, a beatdown that ended with a 53-32 final score.

Watson has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week.

Watson was sensational running the Texans’ offense, completing 28 of 33 passes for 426 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Perhaps most importantly, Watson — who has had so much trouble avoiding the pass rush in the past — wasn’t sacked a single time.

The Falcons’ lousy defense deserves an assist, but Watson is playing outstanding football, perhaps even challenging his fellow 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes for the title of best young quarterback in the NFL.