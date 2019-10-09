Drew Brees hopes to start throwing “sooner rather than later”

Getty Images

The Saints likely take a deliberate approach in Drew Brees‘ return. Why rush it?

New Orleans has gone 3-0 without their starting quarterback.

Brees, though, is going to do everything he can to get back and hopes to start throwing “sooner rather than later.”

He gave an update on his rehab during an appearance on WWL Radio on Wednesday night.

“From a rehab perspective, we are fast-tracking this thing as fast as we can,” Brees said, via Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com.

Brees was given a six-week timetable for a return after undergoing surgery on his right thumb Sept. 18. That would put him back in the lineup for the team’s Nov. 10 game against Atlanta.

Brees has said he thinks he “can beat” the prognosis, hoping to return before New Orleans has its bye week in Week Nine.

In his three starts, Teddy Bridgewater has completed 74.7 percent of his passes for 684 yards with six touchdowns, two interceptions and a 108.5 passer rating.