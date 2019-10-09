Giants rule out Barkley, Engram, Shepard, Gallman

Getty Images

The Patriots’ great defense will take on a depleted Giants offense on Thursday night.

The Giants announced today that four players who ordinarily would play a big role in the offense have been ruled out: Saquon Barkley (ankle), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Evan Engram (knee) and Wayne Gallman (concussion).

That won’t make things easy on rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Even if the Giants were 100 percent healthy, they’d be big underdogs against the vastly superior Patriots. But with significant injuries, it could be a bloodbath.

At least Giants receiver Golden Tate, who was unhappy on Sunday with his limited role in the offense, should get more passes thrown his way. The Giants are running out of options.