Greedy Williams, Denzel Ward limited in practice

Getty Images

News came earlier Wednesday that the Browns had gotten their starting cornerbacks back on the practice field.

Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward were limited, the team reports this afternoon.

Both injured a hamstring leading into the Week Three game against the Rams. So their returns Wednesday is a step in the right direction toward getting back in the lineup.

T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell have started at cornerback the past three games.

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) also was limited Wednesday.

Receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) and Rashard Higgins (knee) were full participants.