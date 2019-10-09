Jaguars expect Jalen Ramsey to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

When last we saw Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars cornerback was spending time with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after Watson led the Texans to a win over the Falcons last Sunday.

Ramsey did not travel to Carolina with his team and reports indicated was in town to see a back specialist on Monday. It appears that visit brought some good news.

The Jaguars issued a pre-practice injury report on Wednesday and it indicates their belief that Ramsey will take part in practice for the first time in two weeks. There’s no word on how much work Ramsey is expected to do, but any time on the field will increase the chances that he’ll play for the first time since Week Three.

Word of Ramsey’s back injury came after the cornerback made a trade request that the Jaguars have shown no interest in granting. He also missed practice time after calling out side and traveling to Nashville to attend the birth of his daughter.