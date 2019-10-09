Jalen Ramsey has limited practice in his return

Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey hadn’t practiced since Week Three leading up to the Jaguars’ Thursday night game against the Titans that week.

He had the flu, a back injury and the delivery of his daughter keep him out the ensuing 18 days.

But Ramsey returned to work Wednesday as a limited participant.

He did not make the trip with his teammates last week, instead going to Houston to see a back specialist. That apparently brought good news as he is closer to a return.

Cornerback D.J. Hayden (foot), safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle), defensive end Lerentee McCray (oblique), tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (not injury related) were limited.

Offensive lineman Brandon Linder had a veteran rest day.