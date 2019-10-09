Jon Gruden’s bye week plans center on getting Zay Jones up to speed

Getty Images

The Raiders traded for wide receiver Zay Jones on Monday, which means they’ll need to get to work on teaching the former Bill their offensive playbook.

They have some time to do that before it is time to play another game. The Raiders have a bye week and head coach Jon Gruden said on Tuesday that he plans to use it as an opportunity to get the wideout up to speed.

“I’m going to teach Zay Jones some plays today and I’m going to come in tomorrow and teach Zay Jones some more plays,” Gruden said, via the East Bay Times.

Jones led the Bills with 56 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns last season, but had just seven catches for 69 yards over the first five weeks of the season. The Raiders will be hoping that a couple of weeks of studying will be enough to bump his productivity back up in Oakland.