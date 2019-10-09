Josh Rosen wants to play well enough for Miami to scrap Tank for Tua plans

Posted by Charean Williams on October 9, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Dolphins might be trying to Tank for Tua, but Josh Rosen gets the next 12 games to show the team he is the quarterback of the present and future.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday that Rosen has the starting job for the rest of this season.

It is a tryout of sorts, whether the Dolphins call it that or not.

“I don’t think about [the future] too much, but I’m aware of it and the way that I’m sort of approaching this year is I feel like I’m really just trying out for the team,” Rosen said Wednesday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I feel like I’m auditioning, and I’m trying to put my best foot forward and prove to everyone upstairs and coach Flo and Mr. [General Manager Chris] Grier that I’m the man moving forward. . . .I’m excited to hopefully prove over these next 12 more weeks that I’m their guy moving forward.”

Rosen has no guarantees beyond this season, but what else is new? He was the 10th overall choice of the Cardinals in 2018 before being traded to Miami after Arizona drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick this spring.

Everyone expects the Dolphins to target Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft.

“I don’t know,” Rosen said when asked if he could change the Dolphins’ mind. “Maybe. If I play well enough over these 12 [games], hopefully they’ll make the decision. I mean, technically, it’s never over, essentially. But it depends. It could be year seven, after six good years, and they could be like ‘Yeah, we’re done with you.’”

Rosen has yet to have much NFL success, not that he’s had much chance, playing for two of the league’s worst teams. He is 3-12 as a starter, getting the Cardinals their three victories last season.

He will make his third start for the Dolphins on Sunday.

“I like where Josh is,” Flores said. “I think he’s improving on a week-to-week basis. I think he’s a young, talented player, and I think he needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve.”

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Josh Rosen wants to play well enough for Miami to scrap Tank for Tua plans

  3. Josh Rosen is a really good young quarterback who has been put in a really position . He needs the rest of the team to help him succeed. I hope the Dolphins keep Rosen and use their draft picks on offensive linemen and receivers to help Josh succeed. Tua won’t be any better with this team than Josh is now. Alabama has more weapons and a better offensive line than the Dolphins do.

  5. What happens if Miami beats Washington this week? Is it no longer “Tank for Tua”? Or is Washington now tanking for Tua?

  6. Miami doesn’t have the luxury of getting rid of potential franchise quarterbacks. They own his contract for 3 more years. Draft Tua and truly make it a competition and best quarterback will play regardless where they were drafted.

  7. I don’t care if he is the most talented QB in the league. Nobody would succeed with that supporting cast. His best hope is to show some spark and get signed by a team that is more stable and has an aging QB he can learn from (San Diego comes to mind).

  8. He has a good arm but seems like the game is too fast for him. His attitude coming out of the draft where he said he planned on winning seven Super Bowls and showing that all the teams that passed on him made a huge mistake shows a level of arrogance that may be too great for his talent level. Humility makes you work harder, because you know the only way to succeed is to get better. This guy came in thinking he was already great and planned on wrecking the league. Take it a week at a time, Josh.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!