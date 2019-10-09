Justin Houston named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Colts defensive end Justin Houston was all too eager to show his old team he could still play.

And he made the plays that helped his new team pull a significant upset.

Houston was named AFC defensive player of the week for his big game in his return to Kansas City.

He had a sack and two tackles for loss, including the fourth-quarter stuff of Damien Williams to clinch the win.

The 30-year-old Houston helped key a defense that was missing its best player (Darius Leonard) and both starting safeties, making the win that much more impressive.