Justin Tucker is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

There are few guarantees in life or in football, but one of the best bets you can make is that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is going to be named the top special teams player of the week in the AFC at least once a season.

Tucker came into the 2019 season with nine such honors under his belt and he moved into double digits this week. The NFL named Tucker the top AFC special teamer of Week Five on Friday.

The Ravens relied on Tucker a lot during their overtime win over the Steelers. He was called on to hit three field goals after the Baltimore offense sputtered during regulation and the Ravens looked his way again after recovering a JuJu Smith-Schuster fumble in extra time.

The four field goals are a season-high for Tucker, who is now 10-of-10 on field goals and 15-of-15 on extra points this season.