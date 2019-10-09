Kirk Cousins on call from the President: “Very random”

Getty Images

Presidents usually call football players after their team wins the Super Bowl. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got a phone call from the White House on a Sunday after a winning a game that moved his middle-of-the-pack team to 3-2.

Actually, Cousins made the call, after getting word from his agent that the President was trying to track him down.

“My agent just texted me and said, ‘Hey, call this number, the White House reached out to me and just wanted you to call this number,'” Cousins told reporters on Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I said, ‘Are you serious?’ Thinking it was a joke. I was going to call some prank number. And he said, ‘No.'”

So Cousins dialed the number.

“I just called him on the bus heading to the airport and I didn’t know,” Cousins said. “I was just calling the White House and they said, ‘Hold for the President.’ It was just a 30-second call saying congratulations. . . . Very out of the blue. Very random.”

Cousins, who golfed with the President in 2017, didn’t hesitate to talk to him.

“When the President calls, I don’t care who it is, left, right, whatever, down the middle,” Cousins said. “And if he says call me, I’m going to give him a call and see what he wants.”

There’s plenty of ways we could wrap this one up, in light of recent news made during other phone calls. But we’ll just stick to football.