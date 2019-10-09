Kyler Murray showing progress by what he’s not doing

Getty Images

Kyler Murray didn’t throw any touchdowns Sunday, but the Cardinals quarterback also didn’t throw any interceptions and took only one sack.

He is making progress by not taking as many negative plays as he once did.

Kliff Kingsbury’s favorite plays Murray made in the win over the Bengals were the two throwaways the No. 1 overall pick made. Instead of taking a sack or throwing an interception, Murray twice threw the ball at the feet of his receiver.

“As a coach, I’ve been around some really good quarterbacks, and they’ve put up stats and done all those things,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “But when you see a guy show progress in an area that you’ve talked about [and] you’ve preached and it helps the team, that goes a long way.”

Murray offered a wry smile when told of Kingsbury’s comment.

“I always think he sees that or any other quarterback out there who is watching the game,” Murray said. “They understand that, what it’s like to be back there. I guess that’s a good thing in the quarterback room. But I don’t really think about it too much.”

Murray has thrown only four interceptions and has not lost a fumble. He has taken 21 sacks, with eight coming against Carolina.