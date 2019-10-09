La’el Collins, Tyron Smith did not practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Cowboys may feel good about having La'el Collins and Tyron Smith this week, but the offensive tackles missed practice Wednesday.

Smith sat out Sunday’s loss to the Packers after spraining his ankle late in the loss to the Saints the previous week.

Collins played through a back injury Sunday before hurting his knee late. He is listed on the report with a knee injury.

Cameron Fleming started for Smith, and Brandon Knight played 27 snaps in place of Collins.

The Cowboys also didn’t have linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who was out with an illness Wednesday.

Receiver Amari Cooper (ankle/quad), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (hip), running back Tony Pollard (knee/ankle) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) were limited.