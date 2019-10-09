Lamar Jackson checks on photographer he ran over

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reached out to a photographer he ran into Sunday, and made an amazing discovery about the non-football players who surround football fields.

After colliding with Pittsburgh photographer Shelley Lipton at the end of a play last week, Jackson got in contact with her on social media to check on her condition.

“They’re human beings, too,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We’re moving fast and get physical out there on the field and we’re coming full speed and she’s sitting down taking pictures. I know that kind of hurt. I had to make sure she was all right.”

Lipton got the shot (which you see here), which is her job.

She also wrote that she appreciated the Ravens quarterback picking her up, tweeting out “I hope his mom was watching.”