LaVar Arrington: Root of the issue in Washington is ownership

Getty Images

Washington has fired another coach in Jay Gruden, but one former player says the problem with the team is that you can’t fire the owner.

LaVar Arrington, a linebacker who was selected by Washington with the second overall pick in 2000, played there six years and later covered the team as a broadcaster, said on FS1 that Dan Snyder is to blame.

“The root of the issue is ownership,” Arrington said.

Arrington said the culture in Washington breeds players who resent Snyder.

“You’re told not to look the owner in the eyes,” Arrington said. “You had to address him as Mr. Snyder, even as an adult, and if you were not of a certain level or stature you were told not to look at the owner.”

Those details are a little hard to believe, but Arrington is far from alone in thinking that Snyder himself is the real reason that Washington has won only one playoff game since he bought the team.