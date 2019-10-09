Mike Pouncey out for year, no word on future

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters that center Mike Pouncey was definitely out the rest of this year, and that anything beyond this year was unknown.

According to Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, Lynn said Pouncey was having season-ending surgery to repair a neck problem, and that he didn’t know if the issue might be career-threatening.

The 30-year-old Pouncey was placed on injured reserve earlier today.

That news is crushing for the Chargers, who have already endured so many major injuries this year. They’ve lost safeties Derwin Gray and Adrian Phillips to IR, left tackle Russell Okung to the non-football illness list, and are dealing with a number of other injured contributors including defensive end Melvin Ingram and kicker Michael Badgley.

In the one bit of good news, Lynn said that tight end Hunter Henry would begin practicing on a limited basis as he returns from a tibial plateau fracture.