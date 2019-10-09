O.J. Howard makes highlight catch — at baseball game

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard said he was surprised more balls weren’t coming his way.

He probably didn’t realize he’d get his wish at a baseball game.

Via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Howard snagged a foul ball during last night’s Rays win over the Astros in the American League Division Series.

“That gentleman just barehanded the ball.” That’s O.J. Howard lmao pic.twitter.com/8gcOuymCWq — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 9, 2019

Howard was fired up about the grab, posing for pictures with fans who saw their team upset the Astros to force a Game 5. And he has some baseball background, as a top player in high school before he realized he was an even better football prospect.

Then again, he may have just been excited to catch something, as he had one reception for 10 yards last week against the Saints, and has only been targeted 14 times this season.