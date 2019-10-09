Patrick Mahomes has full practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Wednesday his left ankle was feeling “pretty good.” It was good enough for full participation in practice.

Mahomes was moving with a noticeable limp after getting his left ankle rolled in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

But it wasn’t enough to keep him out of practice Wednesday.

Receiver Tyreek Hill had a limited practice as he continues to work his back back from a shoulder injury.

Coach Andy Reid said “it’s just a time thing” with Hill, who is expected to get more work this week in practice.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) also was limited.

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring), receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and offensive guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) did not practice.